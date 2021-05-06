15-year-old Ilinois girl dies days after testing positive for COVID-19

Dykota Morgan was just a freshman in high school with no known underlying health conditions, CBS Chicago reports.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Dykota Morgan's family remembers her as an athlete, an artist, and an outgoing high school freshman, CBS Chicago reports.

The 15-year-old died Tuesday just days after testing positive for COVID-19, according to multiple news outlets.

Dykota's mother Krystal told CBS Chicago that her daughter complained of a headache on Saturday, which worsened to a cough on Sunday, leading them to get her tested for coronavirus.

After she tested positive, the station reports Dykota was taken to an area hospital where her condition quickly deteriorated.

She died early Tuesday morning, according to reports.

“Losing her is going to leave a void in everybody who knew her – everybody in the family, from the coaches and teachers, to her friends and family – I feel for everybody, because I understand exactly what they’re going through, because I’m going through it as well,” Krystal Morgan told CBS Chicago.

NBC Chicago reports that the DuPage County Coroner's Office told Krystal Morgan that Dykota died of an "inflamed heart" although she had no known underlying health conditions.

"She had plans for her future. She was an athlete, she was a scholar, she had scholarships already for full-ride scholarships at four different universities. She was a track star, a basketball player, a softball player, she could draw, she could paint, she was a makeup artist, people came to the house to get their eyebrows done from her and would pay her, and she was just a beautiful soul," Krystal Morgan said, according to the station.

