Illness during vaccine trial may have nothing to do with the vaccine, expert says

Dr. Jill Roberts at USF Health says in some cases, people get sick during vaccine trials and it has "nothing to do whatsoever with the vaccine itself."

TAMPA, Fla. — Yesterday, AstraZeneca said it was pressing pause on its coronavirus vaccine trial after a person fell ill during the trial. The company says it's still investigating whether the patient's illness is related to the shot or not.

Health experts say halting the vaccine trial is the responsible thing to do. Dr. Jill Roberts at USF Health said they have to investigate the "unexplained illness." She says pushing pause on this trial is standard procedure if someone got sick.

"Anytime you're going to vaccinate that huge number of people, the potential exists that someone becomes ill and it has nothing to do whatsoever with the vaccine itself."

It may have nothing to nothing to do whatsoever with the vaccine, but researchers have to be sure before they move forward.

There are acceptable risk with vaccines. Think about when you get flu shot. You might have some soreness or bruising, but if you experience something more severe, you are told to see your doctor.

This may be one of them, we just don't know that for sure. She said because of patient safety and confidentiality we can't know right now, but later on we'll find out more information about this illness.

Dr. Roberts shared an example. She was part of a vaccine study and she got sick after she got vaccinated. It was a cold and had nothing to do with the vaccine, but they had to do lab work to be sure.

She also says in pharmacology, anything that is reported during a vaccine trial has to be listed as a side effect.