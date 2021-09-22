Independent panel considers whether you need a COVID-19 booster

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices is looking at which groups might be most at risk for infection and could use a booster.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An independent panel is reviewing who needs COVID-19 vaccine boosters and when.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices or ACIP will give recommendations to the CDC on how to implement a booster vaccination schedule.

The ACIP is looking over the data as part of a two-day virtual meeting, but the members won't vote on the recommendations to the CDC until the FDA gives its regulatory approval. An FDA panel was looking at approving them for 65 and older for now instead of for everyone.

Pfizer was first to apply for booster shot approval. The senior vice president of Pfizer Vaccine Clinical Research and Development says they've been following more than 300 people as part of a trial and also looking at real-world data. They're seeing waning immunity for those 65 and older.

“Antibody drops off fairly quickly and faster than the efficacy we’ve seen for the overall COVID 19, but particularly for serious infection, so there’s more to this than antibody. It’s not so simple,” Dr. William C. Gruber said.

ACIP member Dr. Sarah S. Long echoed the sentiments.

“You don’t care if antibodies wane," Dr. Long said. "You care what is the minimum you have to have to have protection."