Indiana man paints giant flag in honor of American heroes, health care workers

'I wanted to honor the ones protecting us and our country,' Indiana resident Justin Riggins said about his 10,000 square foot patriotic display.

CRAWFORD, INDIANA, Ind. — A field in western Indiana has been transformed into a larger than life patriotic display.

Crawfordsville resident Justin Riggins, along with a team of helpers, recently created a 10,686 square foot American flag painting in the grass on his property.

Riggins said the idea just came to him one evening as a way to honor American heroes and health care workers on the front lines.

"I absolutely love our country and our flag! People need some positivity during the times we are in," Riggins told 13 News. "I wanted to honor the ones protecting us and our country. A tribute to our frontline healthcare that are keeping us healthy."

His team measured and marked it off the evening of May 1 and painted May 2.

He says it took about two hours to set up and about five hours to paint. In all, they used about 30 gallons of paint.

"I’m just very patriotic and thought how cool it would be to have a huge flag for everyone to see and be proud of," Riggins said. "There is also a legacy I’m trying to keep going. My property used to be the former Ropkey armor museum that my friend and mentor Fred Ropkey owned."