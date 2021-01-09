The announcement came during a discussion hosted by Pastor John Newman concerning the delta variant's effect on the Black community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An infant has died of COVID-19 complications at a Jacksonville hospital, according to Dr. Michael Gayle, the head of Wolfson's Pediatric ICU confirmed Wednesday.

The announcement came during a discussion hosted by Pastor John Newman concerning the delta variant's effect on the Black community. The discussion featured a number of local doctors, including Dr. Gayle.

Dr. Gayle did not say when the infant died or how long the infant had been hospitalized.

The delta variant has caused a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, particularly among children under the age of 12.

In the most recent statistics from the State of Florida, there were 26,475 new cases in children 12 and under during the week of Aug. 20 - Aug. 26. It was the highest number of new cases among any age group that week in the state.

Federal COVID data shows 230 pediatric COVID patients in Florida hospitals Aug. 31 compared to 116 Aug. 1.

According to Dr. Mohammed Reza, about one percent of children infected with COVID-19 will need hospitalization.

First Coast News asked Wolfson Children's Hospital about the number of pediatric COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. They sent the following statement: