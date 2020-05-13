Infectious disease expert says we could be wearing masks for a year

Dr. John Greene with Moffitt Cancer Center covered several topics in our conversation including how long we'll be wearing masks

TAMPA, Fla — Dr. John Greene, an infectious disease expert with Moffitt Cancer Center, covered several topics on coronavirus with 10News on Tuesday.

We wanted to get his take on was the Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome. This rare covid-19 related illness is being seen in New York. Unfortunately, he says nobody knows at this point why they're seeing this disease in children.

"Nobody knows what this virus does to your immune system, maybe genetically or a certain virus strain is triggering your own immune system to attack your body, which may include your heart, your brain and other organs."

Greene says this is a very small cluster and at this point he does not know of a case here in Florida.

We also talked about reopening. He says eventually complete isolation and avoidance needs to end. But we need to go back into public wearing masks.

"How long are the masks going to last at this level? It could be several more months to maybe a year. Eventually people are going to say when can I get rid of the mask and once they feel this epidemic (pandemic) is under control, we have effective treatment, we have vaccination, we have the immunity in the community etc, then people will feel better."

We had a long conversation and answered a lot of your questions. You can watch the full Facebook Live by clicking here.

ASK THE EXPERTS: COVID-19 As Florida begins phased reopening, how can you stay safe? 10 Tampa Bay Anchor Allison Kropff is speaking with Moffitt Cancer Center Infectious Disease Expert Dr. John Greene to answer your questions LIVE on Facebook. 10TampaBay.com/coronavirus Posted by 10 Tampa Bay on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

What other people are reading right now: