Infectious Disease experts update recommendations for COVID-19 treatment

Experts say there has been tremendous scientific progress during the last year, but more needs to be done.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, emergency medical technician Thomas Hoang, 29, of Emergency Ambulance Service, pushes a gurney into an emergency room to drop off a COVID-19 patient in Placentia, Calif. Coronavirus hospitalizations are falling across the United States, but deaths have remained stubbornly high. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

TAMPA, Fla. — Infectious disease experts have recently updated guidelines for COVID-19 treatment. 

The Infectious Diseases Society of America has updated its recommendations on the Treatment and Management of Patients with COVID-19, whether they are hospitalized or have mild to moderate symptoms. 

The guidelines panel was started a year ago when there was no data on how to treat COVID-19. Experts say there has been tremendous scientific progress during this time, but more needs to be done. 

"We need to double down on conducting groundbreaking research and COVID-19 treatments. It's important for this pandemic but it's also important for the next one,"  says Dr. Rajesh Gandhi the Co-Chair, IDSA COVID-19 Treatment and Management Guidelines Expert Panel. 

Dr. Gandhi is the Chair of the HIV Medicine Association, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Director of HIV Clinical Services and Education, Massachusetts General Hospital.

