If your gym is closed to prevent the spreading of COVID-19, Planet Fitness is offering daily Facebook Live "work-ins".

On Facebook, the "judgment-free" company announced they are offering free at-home workouts for everyone. They want people around the world to stay active and stress-free!

The online program is called "United We Move".

Planet Fitness trainers will get you moving for 20 minutes with their workouts. And they also share that there might be surprise celebrity guests!

Planet Fitness says they will be closing their clubs in markets that they are required too. To find out if your Tampa Bay club is closing, check out the "Find a Club" page on the Planet Fitness website.

Work-ins will be live-streamed on Facebook Live, daily at 7 p.m. ET.

