Some insurers are relying on you to submit claims for rapid at-home tests

A new Kaiser Family Foundation analysis finds half of the country's largest insurance companies have reimbursement-only options to cover rapid at-home tests.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The omicron variant has been driving the demand for COVID-19 tests. And if you've been lucky enough to find at-home rapid tests in stock over the last week, how to get reimbursed really depends on your insurance provider.

Private insurers are now required to cover the costs of up to eight tests per member, per month under new guidance from the feds. While some insurers have set up ways for you to get these direct, others are reimbursing for having to pay out of pocket upfront.

The Kaiser Family Foundation found seven of the country's largest insurance companies are relying on you to ask for a reimbursement.

That means filling out some paperwork and providing receipts. A few of them will also require the UPC from the test box.