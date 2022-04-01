Jacksonville Mayor Curry to isolate after positive COVID test, says city

The mayor will continue to follow CDC guidelines and isolate at his home for the remainder of the week, according to a statement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report)

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning, according to the City of Jacksonville.

After experiencing cold-like symptoms, the city says he decided to take an at-home test that yielded a positive result. His symptoms are reportedly mild.

The mayor will continue to follow CDC guidelines and isolate at his home for the remainder of the week, according to the statement.

Curry has been fully vaccinated, the city says.

Full statement from City of Jacksonville:

"After experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, Mayor Curry took an at-home COVID-19 test that came back with a positive result. Mayor Curry is fully vaccinated. The mayor is following the latest CDC guidelines and will continue to isolate at home throughout the week. Mayor Curry would like to express his thanks to our healthcare and front line workers who continue to battle this pandemic. "

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida more than doubled for the week ending Dec. 30, 2021, according to a report from the Department of Health.

Within the past three weeks, roughly half a million people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19. With 298,455 new cases in just one week, the numbers more than doubled those of the previous week.