Jason Shuman, husband of Migdalia describes his wife as energetic with an unforgettable personality.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A northside family is mourning the loss of 52-year-old Migdalia Shuman. Shuman was a wife and mother of two teenage daughters. After battling COVID for weeks Shuman passed away early Tuesday morning.

“Just a beautiful beautiful person. I’ll miss her a lot," said Marine veteran Jason Shuman, husband of Migdalia Shuman.

Migdalia Shuman's husband describes his wife as energetic with an unforgettable personality.

“She talked to everybody she had a kind soul and infectious laugh," said Shuman.

Shuman says it all started at the end of July when their entire family except the youngest daughter got COVID.

His wife Migdalia who was not vaccinated got hit the hardest.

"Her oxygen blood oxygen levels fell way below forty and her organs started to fail," said Shuman.

A few weeks later, Migdalia left behind her husband and 2 teenage daughters, Sienna and Jaden who say she was the best mother in the world.

“You don’t appreciate it until they’re not their no more and you can’t tell her all that stuff because they are not there,” said Sienna Shuman, the daughter of Migdalia.

Shuman has a message for those who don’t think the virus is real.