Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office pays respects to fallen Florida deputy

Sgt. James LaRue died from complications related to COVID-19.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office extended its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of a Florida deputy who died after contracting COVID-19.

Sgt. James LaRue, 48, worked for the Department of Corrections with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. He died Saturday, Nov. 21, from complications from the virus, the agency said in a statement.

The Tampa Bay area law enforcement agency posted a few pictures Tuesday to Facebook, saying its motor unit paid their respects to the fallen deputy.

LaRue was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1996 before spending a career with the sheriff's office.

"Rest In Peace, Sergeant," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office wrote.

What other people are reading right now: