TAMPA, Fla. — 10News Reporter Phil Buck talked with USF Health and TGH Infectious Disease Epidemiologist John Sinnot, MD on Thursday about the latest information on coronavirus.

We took questions sent in by viewers directly to the expert on topics that include testing kits and what can kill the virus. We also discussed how the virus incubates in the human body.

“The first symptom is almost always a fever. It’s around 101 degrees to 102 degrees, followed in two days by a cough, a dry cough, and then often chest pain and two days after that you’re going to be short of breath,” said Dr. Sinnot. “Incubation means the asymptomatic phase. You’re not sick, it’s incubating in you. Now, part of that period, about half of it, you’re contagious and that’s why we have problems with this group isolation because you say, ‘do you feel ok?’, yeah, ‘do you have a fever?’, no – but you’re still contagious and there’s no way to know that yet until we get full testing.

