Johns Hopkins doctor says be prepared for COVID-19 outbreak to 'ebb and flow'

Doctors are seeing an uptick in cases but aren't sure if that's due to the Delta variant or people's behavior.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We're in a different stage of battling the COVID-19 outbreak than we were a year ago. Transmission rates have been at their lowest level over the last two months, but there are different people getting sick now: those who are younger and unvaccinated.

Take a look at this visualization from Johns Hopkins University. You can see the number of deaths, cases and positivity going up across the country in July.

They're not sure if it's driven by the Delta variant or changes in people’s behavior like not wearing masks and social distancing when they’re unvaccinated. The Delta variant appears to be more transmissible than other variants and is the dominant one in the U.S. It’s not necessarily creating worsening symptoms, but doctors say you should be prepared for the virus to ebb and flow for years to come.

“When case counts are going up, whether due to the Delta variant or not, we should as a society be prepared to take measures to prevent those cases from really taking off and causing a major outbreak,” said Epidemiologist David Dowdy.

With more than 60 percent of Americans partially vaccinated, doctors say we likely won't need widespread lockdowns here in the U.S. like at the beginning of the pandemic. However, as the virus spreads and mutates in other parts of the world though, they say that's a threat to us.

“Those who are vaccinated are protected, at least against all circulating viruses, and so if you have a large proportion of your population that’s vaccinated, you may not need to adopt measures that are as stringent,” Dowdy said.

Doctors say getting more people vaccinated puts us a step closer to normalcy.

Dr. Dowdy says information is still coming in about the variant’s impact on vaccines, but so far, it appears all three vaccines - Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are effective.

33 million people have been infected with COVID-19. Johns Hopkins is studying how people are impacted by COVID-19 over the long-term. Click here to go to a Johns Hopkins COVID Long Study.

Click here to watch the media briefing in its entirety.