CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Joseph Bostain emerged victorious in his battle against COVID-19 coronavirus.

It hasn't been the first challenge for the 6-year-old boy, who has cystic fibrosis. But this latest fight against a potential virus might have been one of the more difficult experiences yet.

"I'm a cystic fibrosis warrior, and I beat COVID-19," he announced in a Facebook video posted by his mother, Sabrina.

Bostain was adopted when he was 14-months-old, and he needs several breathing treatments each day, his mother told the Main Street Clarksville newspaper.

Coronavirus brought on episodes of coughing so bad he had trouble sleeping. A fever came and went though now, the newspaper reports, he's on the road to recovery.

"He is doing so good," Sabrina Bostain told the outlet. "He’s perky and happy. He still has a mild cough and some tummy issues going on. But I think we’re about to end everything with no fever for four days.

"That’s a good thing."

Today Joseph can tell you how he is doing himself!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 Posted by Sabrina Bostain on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

