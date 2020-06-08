JSO Lieutenant Chris Cunningham dies of COVID-19-related illness

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday evening that Cunningham died after more than 20 years of service with JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office lieutenant has died from a COVID-19-related illness, police said Wednesday night.

JSO announced Lt. Chris Cunningham died Wednesday after more than 20 years of serving the community.

Cunningham was the commanding officer of the Crime Scene Unit, Latent Prints and the Photo Lab, police said in a release.

He leaves behind a wife, Lisa, and children.

The full statement from JSO can be read below:

"It is with great sadness that I share the news that Police Lieutenant Chris Cunningham (ID #7687) passed away today due to a COVID-19 related illness. Chris was the commanding officer of the Crime Scene Unit, Latent Prints, and the Photo Lab. He served our community for more than 20 years. While his death is sudden and unexpected, his mark on all of us that worked with him is indelible. We will forever remember his unwavering commitment to the job and agency he loved so much. His JSO family mourns with his wife, Lisa and his children.”

The #JSO Family is saddened tonight by the loss of one of our own. We mourn the passing of Lieutenant Chris Cunningham and will forever hold him close in our hearts.



Thank you Lt., for being a strong leader for so many in this agency all these years - you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/CHdp135Ar7 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 6, 2020

Members of the law enforcement community, including police officers and the local Fraternal Order of Police are sharing their words of mourning on social media.