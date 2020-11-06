June 10 sees highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases in Florida

There were 1,698 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 47 more people died.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the Tampa Bay area and around the state of Florida.

The increases come as the state has been in the process of reopening businesses and expands testing for coronavirus.

According to data from the Florida Department of Health, there were 1,698 new cases reported on June 10. That's the largest single-day spike since the state began tracking cases.

There were also 226 more hospitalizations and 47 more people have died because of coronavirus.

In total, 69,069 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

"COVID is not over," Dr. Marissa Levine, with USF Public Health, said Wednesday. "It is here with us -- these numbers emphasize the fact it's still here with us."

Levine said increased testing and the state's percent positive rate aren't necessarily the best indicators for how well the state is responding to the virus. She says we much also watch any increases in hospitalizations and, "then, over a longer period of time, the deaths."

Experts nationwide say now is not the time to relax health and safety practices and guidance from the CDC. Levine and other health professionals say we must still take seriously social distancing, keeping groups small, covering our faces and cleaning and sanitizing regularly.

Breakdown of new cases in Tampa Bay counties June 9-10:

Citrus:

- 3 new cases (up)

- 0 new hospitalizations

- 0 new deaths

Hardee:

- 3 new cases (down)

- 2 new hospitalizations

- 0 new deaths

Hernando:

- 1 new cases (down)

- 0 new hospitalizations

- 0 new deaths

Highlands:

- 4 new cases (same)

- 2 new hospitalizations

- 0 new deaths

Hillsborough:

- 144 new cases (up)

- 18 new hospitalizations

- 2 new deaths

Manatee:

- 11 new cases (down)

- 2 new hospitalizations

- 2 new deaths

Pasco:

- 14 new cases (down)

- 3 new hospitalizations

- 0 new deaths

Pinellas (up):

- 124 new cases (biggest one-day spike)

- 6 new hospitalizations

- 1 new death

Polk (down):

- 41 new cases

- 11 new hospitalizations

- 2 new deaths

Sarasota:

- 10 new cases (down)

- 0 new hospitalizations

- 1 new death

