ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We’re helping you boost your immune system this week on Brightside, to combat things like flu and cold and concerns over the coronavirus.

The most important thing to remember is regular hand washing and avoiding touching your face. Keeping your most-used spaces clean is a priority, too.

Think about the most used items at your office, or on your desk. According to the Centers for Disease Control, there’s a difference between cleaning and disinfecting an item or area. While cleaning refers to the removal of germs, dirt, and impurities with soap and water, it won’t kill germs. Cleaning only lowers the risk of spreading infection. Disinfecting, on the other hand, refers to using chemicals to kill germs on surfaces. Killing germs on a surface, after cleaning can further lower the risk of spreading infection.

Before you clean and disinfect, read a product’s label to make sure you’re using it properly and effectively. Make sure it’s made for the surface you want to disinfect and won’t affect an appliance. According to the CDC, “labels contain instructions for safe and effective use of the cleaning product including precautions you should take when applying the product, such as wearing gloves and making sure you have good ventilation during use of the product.”

Focus on the items you touch the most. For instance, in an office setting, likely your keyboard, phone, desk surface, and doorknobs. Throw the items you’ve used to clean with in the trash immediately after and avoid touching any items already in the bin, or as you bag the trash. When you’re finished, wash your hands with soap and water immediately for 20 seconds. According to the CDC, if soap and water are not available and hands are not visibly dirty, “an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol may be used.”

For more information from the CDC, click here.

RELATED: Fight off germs by disinfecting your home

RELATED: How to boost your immunity by reducing stress

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter