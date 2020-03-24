LAKELAND, Fla. — During a specially called city commission meeting to discuss the impacts of the COVID-19 virus, Lakeland City commissioners voted to close additional parks and recreation facilities.

It's to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The following park spaces will be closed until March 30 or until further notice:

• Gated park spaces and gated trails

• Parks spaces with picnic pavilions, playgrounds and/or bathrooms

• Cleveland Heights Golf Course, including parking lots

• All tennis and pickleball courts

• All basketball courts

• All dog parks

• All boat ramps

The city commission voted 5-2 to close the additional park facilities to assist with the effort to enforce social distancing.

You can read more about the closures here.

