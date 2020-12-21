Lakeland family says stimulus checks 'can't arrive soon enough'

Lawmakers in Washington announced a bill to send a second round of stimulus checks to Americans in need. It's expected to be approved Monday night.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lawmakers in Washington announced a bill to send a second round of stimulus checks to Americans in need, and Lakeland’s Betty Patterson says that help can’t arrive soon enough.

“These are hard times,” said Patterson, a mother of two who worked as a retail store assistant manager before losing her job in April. “It’s not cheap to live in America.”

She says the first round of stimulus payments and unemployment assistance this spring helped, but more is badly needed.

“I pay half the power bill so I can pay half the phone bill and things like that,” said Patterson. “Meantime you have things like insurance and everything else.”

The bill, announced Sunday night, will mean stimulus checks for Americans making less than $75,000 a year. The payments will be $600 for every adult and dependent, meaning up to $2,400 for Patterson’s family of four.

The plan also includes $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits, but just for the next two and a half months.

The bill is expected to be voted on Monday night.

“I don’t know how far it’s going to go but we’re going to pay our bills and put food in the pantry is all I can do,” said Patterson, who believes lawmakers up in Washington need to do whatever’s necessary to make sure the money gets out to those who need it most quickly.

“There should be a sense of urgency because they’re up there and still getting paid. They get their money. We’re down here, it’s not urgent to them," she said.

Whatever happens, Patterson says she and others like her will make it through, thankful that help will hopefully arrive soon.

“It’s going to save our family and carry us through for a little bit longer so it won’t be as difficult,” she said. “It’s a big relief knowing that it’s coming. It’ll be an even bigger relief when it shows up.”

