coronavirus

The City of Lakeland is giving away free masks

People can go to one of six locations to receive up to three free masks.
LAKELAND, Fla. — In Lakeland and in need of a mask? No problem. 

Beginning Thursday, July 16, people who live in or around Lakeland and will need facial coverings to help protect themselves and others from spreading the COVID-19 virus may get them.

The City of Lakeland has designated the following six locations for mask distribution. People can pick up a mask Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mask Pickup Locations:

  • Simpson Park Community Center – 1725 Martin L King Jr Avenue
  • Lakeland Main Library – 100 Lake Morton Drive
  • Lakeland Larry Jackson Branch Library – 1700 North Florida Avenue
  • Lakeland Police Department Lobby – 219 North Massachusetts Avenue
  • Kelly Recreation Complex/Gandy Pool – 404 Imperial Boulevard
  • Coleman-Bush Building – 1104 Martin L King Jr Avenue
  • eLibrary South Lakeland - 4740 South Florida Avenue

Each person can receive up to three masks.

