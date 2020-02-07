Lakeland city leaders vote in favor of mask mandate

City leaders voted 5-2 to require face coverings for anyone who works, lives, visits or does business in Lakeland.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Masks are now required in the city of Lakeland.

On Thursday, city leaders met to discuss a proposed mandatory mask order for anyone who works, lives, visits or does business in the city. The mask order applies to any indoor location, other than a home or residence, when not social distancing from other people, excluding family members or companions, the city's order says.

The city voted 5-2 to enact the mask order.

Thursday was the second time Lakeland leaders met to discuss the issues. On June 22, leaders discussed the proposal, but it never even went to vote.

The decision to require face coverings came on the same day Florida saw more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases.

Anyone who is not wearing a mask could face a fine of up to $250.

There are exceptions. People who are eating or exercising are excluded and so is anyone under 18 playing a sport. Kids who are eight years old and younger are also exempt.

