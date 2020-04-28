LAKELAND, Fla. — People hoping to get out of the house for a little bit of recreation will have more options to choose from later this week.

Lakeland leaders voted unanimously Monday to open parks, trails and boat ramps Friday, according to a news release. Tennis courts and the Cleveland Heights Golf Course also will reopen to the public after being shut down because of the coronavirus.

Playgrounds and recreation centers will remain closed, the city said.

"We do have some concern with playgrounds and manned facilities like our libraries and recreation centers at this time," city manager Tony Delgado said in the release. "Staff has been meeting on a regular basis and we have come up with a game plan to get passive areas open to the public with the goal to get facilities open as quickly as possible."

