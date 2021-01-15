Rising COVID-19 cases cause Lakeland Regional Health to limit visitors

The new visitation policy will only allow a certain number of visitors depending on the situation.

LAKELAND, Fla. — On Monday, Jan.18, Lakeland Regional Health will once again limit visitation to its medical center.

The hospital made the announcement Friday, citing the recent rise in coronavirus cases for the decision.

“With the number of cases of COVID-19 in Polk County at an all-time high, along with the high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, it is necessary for us to limit visitors at this time," Danielle Drummond, Lakeland Regional Health President and CEO said.

The new visitation policy will only allow a certain number of visitors depending on the situation:

Obstetric hospital patients: 1 visitor

Pediatrics, Children’s Emergency and NICU patients: Both parents/guardians

End-of-life patients: Visitors with the approval of the nursing leader in charge of that unit

Patients undergoing surgery: 2 visitors

Emergency Department patients: 1 visitor

All other visitors are asked to refrain from entering the hospital, while children 16 and under are not permitted unless seeking care.