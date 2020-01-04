LAKELAND, Fla. — Health care workers are on the front lines of the nation's fight against COVID-19 coronavirus, and that can mean they are at risk.

Lakeland Regional Hospital said one of its nurse practitioners tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital said it was notified on March 31.

Lakeland Regional Hospital said it has contacted patients and team members who were in contact with the nurse practitioner and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines were followed at all times.

“The safety of our patients and team members is our top priority. We continue to follow the guidance provided by the Department of Health and the CDC related to COVID-19,” said Timothy J. Regan, MD, President, Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center/Chief Medical Officer, Lakeland Regional Health. “We are fortunate to have such a dedicated team working to care for those in our community.”

Hospital leaders said the nurse practitioner is at home in isolation and is doing well.

