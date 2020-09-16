Florida's largest teachers' union pushing for statewide COVID-19 dashboard

The President of the Florida Education Association says it's time for a statewide dashboard to be created to track coronavirus in public schools.

TAMPA, Fla — Coronavirus continues to lurk in Tampa Bay Area classrooms.

When new cases are identified, students and teachers are placed in quarantine. We know this from the COVID-19 dashboards put together by local school districts. But, what does it look like statewide?

10 investigates continues to ask for that data to be released and now, so are top state educators.

It’s been three weeks since 10 Investigates asked the Gov. Ron Desantis about a report released accidentally showing the statewide picture of COVID-19 cases in the state’s daycares, schools and colleges.

The Department of Health said that report was just a draft.

“So that's our big issue right now. Right? It is about transparency and the lack thereof it in our schools," said Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association.

“I’m a parent, I have two girls. And if they're going to school. I want to make sure that I know what's going on in their class and in their school,” Spar said.

He says it’s time for the data to be released. The association went as far as releasing an advertisement questioning if schools are safe.

“We put an ad out there because, at the end of the day, parents have the right to know and quite honestly, so do the people who work in our schools, what's happening in our schools, what's happening in the classroom,” Spar said.

The association says it is also keeping track of cases associated with schools by putting together a dashboard on its website.

"I haven't heard anything from the state whatsoever. And again, you know, we should be transparent," Spar said.

10 Investigates did reach out to the state once again asking about the release of the report. They sent us this message through email:

"The report is not yet ready but we will advise as soon as it is."

Alberto Moscoso

Florida Department of Health

The National Education Association is keeping tabs for schools across the country too. Check out its dashboard here.

