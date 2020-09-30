Largo's Holiday Lights in the Garden event canceled for first time in 20 years

The annual Holiday Lights in the Gardens event was scheduled to take place from Nov. 27, 2020, through Jan. 2, 2021.

LARGO, Fla. — The COVID-19 pandemic has put an end to another holiday tradition-- for this year at least.

Largo's annual Holiday Lights in the Gardens event at the Florida Botanical Gardens has been canceled for the first time in 20 years.

The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation said while there have been things in the past that have threatened to stop the event, the unknowns and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic will be the first time it will officially call it quits.

This doesn't mean there won't be smaller events scheduled throughout the fall, winter and spring. Plus, the Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation said it still plans on decorating the gardens for the holidays for people to enjoy.

