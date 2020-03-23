If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Stories that require more in-depth coverage will be posted on WTSP.com/coronavirus.

11:40 a.m. (March 23)

Starting Tuesday, lobby service at the Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office will be suspended temporarily. Due to the severity and uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak, no in-person transactions will be conducted in the county’s five offices.

In lieu of lobby service, the five offices will begin to provide certain transactions through drive-through services. These transactions are limited to automobile, boat and mobile home registration renewals, property tax payments and disabled parking permit applications.

11:18 a.m. (March 23)

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Monday morning from a testing site in The Villages, a large retirement community in central Florida. DeSantis said the University of Florida volunteer medical professionals operate the drive-through testing site through a partnership with Shands.

DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said in the next 48 hours, the department of health and emergency management authorities will send out tens of thousands of masks, shields, gowns and gloves to medical professionals around the state.

11 a.m. (March 23)

There are 1,171 cases of COVID-19 in Florida. Fourteen deaths have been reported.

9:40 a.m. (March 23)

Venice announced all city buildings are closed to the public effective today. The city said these buildings will remain staffed, however.

The building closures include city hall, public works, utilities and the airport administration office.

8:20 a.m. (March 23)

There will be a virtual support group for children beginning at 2 p.m. Click here to log in and participate.

8:15 a.m. (March 23)

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. to discuss continuing actions in response to COVID-19.

6:45 a.m. (March 23)

Lakeland Regional Health announced it would be limiting visitors to the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning Monday, all non-emergency and non-urgent elective procedures and surgeries will be postponed.

5:15 a.m. (March 23)

Florida now has 1,007 cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Thirteen deaths have been reported.

10:30 p.m. (March 22)

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said it will close all state parks Monday, March 23.

9:27 p.m. (March 22)

BayCare Health System is consolidating its drive-thru COVID-19 test collection sites to high volume locations and to provide geographic access Monday.

The changes reduce from seven to four the number of test collection sites BayCare is operating across West Central Florida. The center's hours will also shift to 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Testing locations:

BayCare Urgent Care (Tampa)

3440 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33607

BayCare Urgent Care (Carillon)

900 Carillon Parkway, Suite106, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

BayCare Urgent Care (New Port Richey)

4821 U.S. Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652

BayCare Urgent Care (Haines City)

36245 U.S. Highway 27, Haines City, FL 33844

6:04 p.m. (March 22)

The Flordia Department of Health is now reporting 1,007 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

That number breaks down to 937 positive cases in Florida residents and 70 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

