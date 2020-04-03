ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are asking the White House to make Florida a priority when it comes to funding for coronavirus.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ross Spano, who represents parts of Hillsborough and Polk, counties drafted the bipartisan letter. They ask the Administration to prioritize federal resources "to prevent, respond to, and treat outbreaks of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in states with identified coronavirus cases, a substantial senior population, and high levels of foreign and domestic tourism, all of which applies to the State of Florida."

In total, 16 members from both parties signed.

RELATED: House passes bipartisan $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus, Senate to vote this week

RELATED: Doctors Hospital resumes elective procedures after coronavirus case

Spano says Florida says this is key for our state and local communities.

"Florida is really at the epicenter potentially of the issue, so we want to make sure because we've got people coming in and out," Spano said. "We've got a high level of senior population, which at least so far indications are that are individuals that are seniors have these preexisting types of conditions are more susceptible to getting the illness to begin with and also to passing away, unfortunately, so these are the things that make it important that Florida get probably more of the funding as well as the other states around the country that satisfy those criteria as well."

RELATED: List: Call your Tampa Bay area health department with coronavirus questions

10News

The push for priority comes as the state awaits CDC results of a third "presumptive positive" case in Hillsborough County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday said roughly 1,000 people in the state had been under some form of monitoring for coronavirus.

He expects that we will see more cases, but reiterated that the risk to the overall public was low.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott is also calling on the Department of Homeland Security to screening at Florida's international airports and work with the newly-infected countries to make sure they are conducting proper screenings of outgoing passengers.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter