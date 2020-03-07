Florida lawmakers demand Gov. DeSantis issue statewide mask mandate

"This is not a partisan issue; this is an issue of life and death."

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In light of the record number of positive COVID-19 cases over the past couple weeks, 10 Florida House lawmakers are asking Governor Ron DeSantis to mandate face coverings statewide.

The Florida Department of Health received 9,488 new positive test results on Thursday and 10,109 on Friday. The most recent percent positive rate was just shy of 15 percent.

In the letter, the legislators ask DeSantis to implement a statewide mask mandate that is similar to what other states have put in place.

"It's not a partisan issue; this is an issue of life and death," the letter said in part.

In Texas, the governor ordered face coverings in counties where there are 20 or more confirmed cases.

The legislators suggest making face coverings mandatory while inside a business or other public building, and outside whenever social distancing isn't possible.

FL House Letter to Governor on Face Masks Vf | Medical Specialties | Public Health July 3, 2020 Governor, State of FloridaVia Email This week, Florida saw more than 55,000 new coronavirus cases. In just four months our state has recorded atotal of 169,106 infections along with a seven-day average of about 42 deaths each day, the highest it has beensince May 9.

What other people are reading right now: