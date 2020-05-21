LEGOLAND wants to open June 1 if plan gets final approval

The city of Winter Haven signed off. Now, the state will weigh in.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla — It’s been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and LEGOLAND says it’s time to let families back in.

The theme park’s reopening plan was approved Thursday morning by the city of Winter Haven.

That was step one.

Now, Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation must sign off before crowds make their way to the front gates. If everything continues on schedule, the target date for reopening is June 1.

Here’s how LEGOLAND plans to keep guests and employees safe and healthy:

Reduced capacity at the theme park and water park to promote social distancing

at the theme park and water park to promote social distancing Temperature checks will be required for guests and employees. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will not be allowed in

will be required for guests and employees. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will not be allowed in Face coverings are “highly recommended” for all guests age 3 and older

are “highly recommended” for all guests age 3 and older Character meet-and-greets are suspended , and some interactive play

, and some interactive play “Hygiene screens” are installed at service counters to separate guests from employees

are installed at service counters to separate guests from employees Dining areas have been rearranged to promote social distancing

to promote social distancing Signs and markers will keep guests separated in lines, and employees will monitor social distancing

will keep guests separated in lines, and employees will monitor social distancing Rides will operate with empty rows and empty seats to separate groups of people

and empty seats to separate groups of people Seating will be reconfigured at live performances in accordance with health guidelines

at live performances in accordance with health guidelines No cash will be allowed. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted at the parks.

will be allowed. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted at the parks. And, security screenings and ride height checks will be modified to limit physical contact

Other Orlando-area theme parks are expected to begin submitting their reopening plans on Thursday.

More information about Florida' theme parks:

