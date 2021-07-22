'This mess is crazy': COVID-19 hits hard in rural Liberty County, Florida

Just 29 percent of people over the age of 12 in Liberty County are vaccinated, Department of Health data shows.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. — Paramedic Melissa Peddie told the USA Today she's concerned about this latest wave of COVID-19 cases, especially what might come next as the highly transmissible delta variant takes hold.

In Liberty County, Florida, with an estimated population of just fewer than 8,500 people, Peddie runs the only ambulance service. Oftentimes, the newspaper reported, she and other paramedics need to transport people on an hour-long drive to Tallahassee.

Lately, she's taken call after call for cases of COVID-19.

Data from the Florida Department of Health shows Liberty County ranks high on the list for cases per 100,000 population. With so few people living there, 430 cases per 100,000 are massive compared to a county like Pinellas, which recently reported 269.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Another less populated county, Calhoun, last reported 613 cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 cases are high in relation to the counties' population, vaccination rates are very low. Just 29 percent of people over the age of 12 in Liberty County are vaccinated — or 2,315 people, Department of Health data shows.

"This mess is crazy," Peddie told the USA Today. "It’s not if – it’s going to spread."

People 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for people 18 up. All have been found to be effective against COVID-19, with a recent study finding two doses of the Pfizer vaccine offering 88-percent protection against infection caused by the delta variant.

Visit the Florida Department of Health's website to find a vaccine location near you.