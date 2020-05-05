SARASOTA, Fla. — City-owned boat ramps at Centennial Park and Ken Thompson Park in Sarasota will reopen to the public on Tuesday, according to a news release.

City leaders voted Monday to reopen the ramps, stressing people need to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Tennis courts at city parks and facilities will open next week, leaders announced. Singles play only will be permitted, and players are asked to consider recommendations by the United States Tennis Association.

Lido Beach still is closed to the public, but its status is likely to be considered at commissioners' May 18 meeting.

Playgrounds and basketball courts also remain closed.

