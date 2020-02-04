Wuhan, China is known as being the origin of the coronavirus that has now turned into a global pandemic.

But as life returns to normal there, life is now ruled by a green symbol on a smartphone screen.

Green is now the "health code" that shows the user is free of any COVID-19 symptoms. Users have to show this code to ride the subway, check into a hotel, or even just enter the city of Wuhan.

There are three symbols. Green, yellow and red. Green, of course means you are symptom free, yellow means you could have come in contact with an infected person but had not finished a two-week quarantine. Red means you are confirmed to be infected or have had a fever or other symptoms and are waiting a diagnosis.

Users of the color system say it is reassuring.

Getting a health code is easy. Users just have to fill out an electronic form with identity details, address, and whether they have a cough or fever. The system, however, includes no steps to confirm if a user is healthy.

Regulations do say that people who try to travel with a red health code, will be marked down in the social credit system.

Oxford University researchers suggest that other governments consider using the Chinese style :digital contact tracing."

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter