Reports: Multiple Lighting players, staff members test positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning are dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, as the number of confirmed cases simultaneously continue to climb statewide.
Canadian hockey commentator Bob McKenzie was the first to break the news, saying the Lightning was temporarily closing its training facility after learning three players and two staff members had tested positive for the virus.
ESPN also confirmed the reports through sources saying other staff and players who have been at the facility are being tested.
The outlet also shared the Lightning and NHL will now have to figure out how to proceed based on the positive tests.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for details.
RELATED: Buccaneers assistant coach tests positive for COVID-19 and two others are quarantining, sources say
RELATED: Five Philadelphia Phillies players, three staff members test positive for coronavirus
