A llama named ‘Winter’ could be the key to defeating coronavirus

Scientists are searching for a powerful weapon in the farm animal’s blood.

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Editor's note: The llama pictured above is not the one referenced in this article.

She was injected with "safe" forms of SARS and MERS, and her immune system went to work.

Winter is a llama that lives on a farm in Belgium, and Reuters reports an international research team believes her blood contains special antibodies that could be crucial to stopping the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group of scientists published a paper in the peer-reviewed journal Cell, claiming early lab tests have successfully blocked the novel coronavirus from infecting healthy cells.

So, why a llama?

It turns out the species is known among virologists for creating smaller antibodies that are easier to work with. The Washington Post explains the scientists used what Winter’s immune system created to develop a new antibody that sticks to the virus’ spiky surface – and neutralizes it.

Ultimately, that could lead to a life-saving treatment, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.

According to Reuters, the research team plans to start testing on small animals and hopes to start human trials later this year.

Related coverage:

Also watch:

What other people are reading right now: