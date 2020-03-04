TAMPA, Fla. — Small businesses struggling to stay afloat during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic can get federal loan assistance starting Friday.

RELATED: #TampaTogether: Social media movement aims to boost local small business

Through the CARES Act recently signed into law by President Donald Trump, the Small Business Administration is offering up at least four new programs to help entrepreneurs.

Starting Friday, business owners can submit applications for the Paycheck Protection Program, which the SBA says is loan to help companies keep their workers on payroll. The SBA will forgive the loans if applicants keep all of their workers on the job for at least eight weeks.

The program is available through June 30. Business owners are encouraged to check with their local banks or an SBA-approved lender for details on how to apply.

For more information, click here.

What other people are reading right now:

