Local agencies helps child care providers fight COVID-19 with gift of masks

Clear face masks bridge the learning gap between young children and educators.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — As the battle to end COVID-19 continues, local agencies partnered to protect young children from the virus in the Tampa Bay area.

On Saturday, the Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas County, Juvenile Welfare Board and Florida Association of Infant Mental Health gave almost 10,000 clear and cloth face mask and 500 gallons of hand sanitizer to 447 child care providers in Pinellas County.

Their goal is for young children and early child care educators to have the best equipment for a safe and and appropriate learning experience.

“Clear face masks allow parents to rest assure their child and the VPK and School Readiness child care educators are safe and have the tools necessary to learn and teach effectively,” said Lindsay Carson, CEO of the Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas.

Masks will be distributed on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Early Learning Coalition Centers in Clearwater and St. Petersburg.