TAMPA, Fla. — Two cases of the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Tampa area.

One man in Manatee County is being treated at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota and a woman in Hillsborough county is in isolation and receiving medical attention. It was confirmed Monday night that the woman being treated in Hillsborough County returned from a trip to Italy through Tampa International Airport.

The Florida Department of Health stresses that the risk to the public for contracting coronavirus is low.

The airport released a statement saying they did not know when the woman traveled through Tampa International Airport or to which terminal she landed at.

10News reached out to the Tampa area's three largest airports to see how they're keeping the coronavirus from spreading.

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport president Frederick Piccolo says the airport has increased the cleaning of common touch surfaces like banisters and handrails. The airport will wait for further direction from the Florida Department of Health to see if they need to bring on additional cleaning crews.

A spokesperson for St. Pete-Clearwater International sent this statement to 10 News:

"St. Pete- Clearwater International Airport is proactive in our efforts to combat seasonal viruses and other infections. We have increased our cleaning schedule for all hard contact surfaces with an added emphasis on restrooms. In addition, we are engaging a specialty sanitizing contractor who will come in and electrostatically spray and coat all hard surfaces with disinfectant to include the terminal area, restrooms, and offices throughout the airport. This process is referred to as a deep cleaning or sanitization of the terminal."

Tampa International Airport said:

"Tampa International Airport is committed to the health and safety of our passengers, employees, and guests and we have taken several steps to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus at the Airport. Those steps include increased cleaning and sanitation of high-touch areas, providing extra hand sanitizer in key areas and reminding travelers and employees to practice good hygiene.

At this time, the Florida Department of Health has deemed those visiting or working at TPA to be at a low risk of contracting, carrying or spreading the coronavirus. Additionally, we have been advised by the TSA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection that there have been no changes to their screening procedures at this time. We aim to do everything we can to protect our traveling public and are in constant contact with the CDC and state and local health officials to follow the most up-to-date protocols in preventing the spread of COVID-19."

Some of the dirtiest items or spaces in the airport are the TSA security trays, handrails and children's play areas.

The best thing you can do to protect yourself is to wash your hands and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter