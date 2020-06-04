TAMPA, Fla. — Banks across the nation and in the Tampa Bay area are putting in extra hours to process the overwhelming number of loan applications from small businesses seeking funding to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced many entrepreneurs to close their doors.

Daniel McDonald of Pilot Bank said he’s been in overdrive working to process loan applications for small businesses, often working from morning into the wee hours of the next morning.

Through the CARES Act, President Donald Trump made $350 billion in funding available to small businesses via the Small Business Administration. Applications for multiple SBA funding programs opened up last week, but some lending institutions have been unable to keep up.

According to CBS News, Wells Fargo is no longer accepting applications for the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which provides small businesses with capital to help with payroll and other operating expenses.

