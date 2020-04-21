TAMPA, Fla. — The success of the nation’s economy depends heavily on small businesses, but the CARES Act’s promise to disburse billions in emergency loans through the Small Business Administration has fallen short for many local entrepreneurs.

Danny McDonald, SBA lender at Pilot Bank of Tampa, said his bank is hoping there will be another round of funding to help local businesses. He said while Pilot Bank was able to help most of the businesses that applied for loans, there were some who did not secure money in the first round of funding.



For those businesses who missed that first wave of capital, McDonald said now is the time to get in touch with their primary lender to prepare for the possible next round of federal funding. This is an opportunity to prepare a strong application and make sure financials are in order to give the application its best chance of approval.

Local lawmakers are also working on behalf of small business owners who did not get money in the first round of funding from the CARES Act.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, state Sen. and Democratic Minority Leader Audrey Gibson, state Rep. Margaret Good, and state Rep. Anna Eskamani all joined together for a news conference on ways to make sure big companies do not get state and federal loans reserved for small businesses.

