ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The coronavirus, which was first detected in China, has reached Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced two cases of the virus had been confirmed in the Tampa Bay area. And, he issued an executive order to declare a public health emergency in Florida and establish protocols for controlling its spread.

Two people in Florida tested "presumptively positive" for COVID-19, including someone from Manatee County and someone from Hillsborough County. Both people are isolated and getting medical attention.

The Florida Department of Health said the patient from Manatee County hasn't traveled to countries identified for restricted travel by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That person, described only as an adult, went and got medical care and is now isolated until public health authorities give the all-clear.

Medical professionals are working closely to monitor anyone who may have come into contact with the person.

The second person -- also an adult -- is from Hillsborough County and had traveled to Italy, according to the Department of Health. That person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by health experts.

Dr. Juan Dumois, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, took viewer questions on 10News Brightside Monday morning.

