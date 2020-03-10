Local doctors says using 'experimental' drugs to help President Trump's fight with coronavirus is concerning

The drug Regeneron is meant to place COVID-19 antibodies into the system to target the virus and lessen symptoms. It has yet to be approved by the FDA.

TAMPA, Fla — The White House says six drugs are being used to treat President Donald Trump for coronavirus.

In a memo sent out on Friday afternoon, Trump’s doctor says the treatment regimen includes zinc, vitamin D, melatonin, daily aspirin, famotidine, and an 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail.

“Famotidine is PEPCID. It's an H-2 blocker for digestive problems. This is kind of a standard. Vitamin D and famotidine are kind of standard treatments for outpatient for sars-cov-2 to cover infections. The Regeneron is new. That's surprising,” Dr. Michael Teng said.

The virologist with the University of South Florida says most of the President's treatment is normal, but the dose of Regeneron is experimental. The drug is meant to place COVID-19 antibodies into the system to target the virus and lessen symptoms. It has yet to be approved by the FDA.

“It's not the person I would do this to, you know, he's the President of the United States. You don't want to experiment with his health, but they felt the safety profile was good enough that they gave it to them,” Dr. Teng said.

Trump's doctor says the President has a cough and low-grade fever.

“My two major concerns are not only he's older, but he's also male,” Dr. Jill Roberts said.

The infectious disease expert with USF Public Health says the most severe cases of coronavirus have been seen in people that fall under President Trump's demographic. At 74-years-old, Trump is considered high risk.

“He's obese, right? So his BMI is over that 30 limit. He's got that and according to his last medical report, he also has high cholesterol,” Dr. Teng said.

While the President quarantines at Walter Reed hospital, doctors hope this news is a reminder for everyone to continue following COVID-19 safety measures

“He will rest, he will be well taken care of, and Melania as well. Because remember everybody's at risk. Some more than others, but everyone is at risk. I hope it doesn't spread any further,” Dr. Roberts said.

What other people are reading right now: