SARASOTA, Fla. — Usually, around this time of year, hotels are packed with travelers.

But, with COVID-19 continuing to spread in Florida and around the U.S., the hospitality industry is taking a hit.

Hotels in Sarasota are cutting back on staff because of all the cancellations and taking extra precautions.

A note to guests at Embassy Suites in Sarasota says: “Our focus is, as always, on the health and safety of our employees, guests and community.”

In order to limit person to person contact, Embassy Suites is not offering stayover housekeeping services. Although, they will remove trash and deliver other amenities as requested.

Cancellations and closings also come at a cost.

According to an Oxford Economics study, a 30 percent decline in hotel guest occupancy could result in the loss of nearly 4 million jobs, with $180 billion in wages and a $300 billion hit to the GDP.

This kind of impact could cripple the hotel industry, the local communities they serve and the U.S. economy.

Hotel managers say laying off employees is not something they want to do, but if money is not coming in, how are there supposed to give a paycheck?

A study done by the American Hotel and Lodging Association shows alarming numbers. The hotel industry supports nearly 2.3 million jobs directly and more than 8.3 million jobs total.

“The impact to our industry is already more severe than anything we’ve seen before, including September 11th and the great recession of 2008 combined,” AHLA president and CEO Chip Rogers said.

Forty-four percent of hotel employees in every state is projected to have lost or will lose their jobs in the coming weeks.

The study breaks it down by state. With 201,433 direct hotel operations jobs, 88,631 employees will lose their job in Florida. And, with 747,705 total hotel supported jobs in Florida, 305,146 people will lose their job because of the coronavirus.



AHLA and top hotel CEOs already met with President Donald Trump and Congress to get help in this crisis.

