Local leaders disappointed with vaccine rollout

Several leaders are expressing their concerns over the COVID-19 vaccine distribution situation and the ability to get shots in arms.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We've heard from people frustrated with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the process for trying to reserve a spot to get the vaccine. Phone systems have been overwhelmed. Fake websites promised a vaccine for a price. So what's needed to make it a smoother process? Local leaders have acknowledged there have been several issues.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman says he would give the rollout an "F," posting on Facebook, "I'm an optimist so I tried to be hopeful and optimistic that it wouldn't be a cluster, but unfortunately it has been, and I can't say I was surprised."

In Manatee County, demand for information has been driving web traffic. The county’s IT Director, Paul Alexander, told county commissioners Wednesday night that the site is managed by a cloud service.

“Over the last week, it was that firewall, that traffic cop that was constrained," Alexander said.

He says the county's website was experiencing three times more web traffic than normal as people tried to register for the vaccine.

To date, like testing before it, no detailed plan or strategy for vaccine administration has been released, at either the federal or state level.



Congressman Charlie Crist hasn't been impressed and says there was no detailed plan or strategy from the state. He told 10 Tampa Bay a lack of leadership from Gov. Ron DeSantis is to blame.

“The governor needed to act, and he didn’t. And it’s just, it’s an abomination to me. I don’t understand," Crist said.

He says the problem is a combination of issues at both the state and the federal level.

“We have provided $900 Billion in a bill we passed last week. Much of that money is to go to distribution," Crist said. "Now why that’s not being utilized appropriately and getting it out to the people of Florida. Through news accounts I’ve seen, Florida has already 4 million vaccines, and only about 200,000 have been given to Floridians, how do you explain that? That’s a failure of leadership.”

But there's optimism that the wheels are in motion for improvement.



"Hindsight’s always, always easy to quarterback from the couch,” said State Sen. Jim Boyd, appearing at an event in Bradenton with the governor. "I know that everyone is working tirelessly to accommodate the needs."

Every state has a different approach for the vaccine rollout. Most are giving shots only to health care workers. But many have created websites where people can get pre-screened to see if they are eligible for the vaccine.

10 Tampa Bay reached out to every department of health in the Bay area, as well as to the Florida DOH office for its take. So far, we haven't heard back.

