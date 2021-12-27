Long lines continue at Tampa COVID-19 testing site

With at-home tests sold out and pharmacies all booked up, people are frustrated with lack of testing options.

TAMPA, Fla. — With high numbers of COVID-19 cases hitting Florida and holiday travel still in full force, many people are taking no chances. They are getting tested and that's resulted in some long lines across the bay area.

For the second day in a row, lines at the Hillsborough County testing site at the West Tampa Community Resource Center have been wrapped around the building. With most at-home tests sold out and many appointments already taken, some frustrated people in line said this was their only option.

"Just for the caution for work," one person in line said. "I work with a lot of people so I gotta make sure I'm not contagious before I go back."

Dr. Peggy Duggan is the Executive Vice President and Chief medical officer at Tampa General Hospital. She's concerned that the sheer number of positive tests could start to put pressure on hospitals, but she's glad people are getting tested.

"I think it's really encouraging that people are very focused and want to know if they have the omicron variant or Covid because it give them then the opportunity to protect their community," Duggan said.

While many people were getting tested for travel reasons, others are concerned about symptoms they are having. Duggan says the omicron variant is different that previous variants.

"If you're having additional sneezing, fever," Duggan said. "Fever is definitely a significant sign and like you said all that upper respiratory congestion and infections."

And she says if you've been directly exposed to someone who has gotten COVID-19, you would start showing symptoms within three days and that's when you should get tested.