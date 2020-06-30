Town of Longboat Key closes public beach access to limit spread of coronavirus

Starting June 30, the city said it was closing Longboat Key Public Beach Parking access points.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Getting to a spot on the beach just got a little more difficult in Longboat Key.

Starting June 30, the town said it was closing Longboat Key Public Beach Parking access points, including Quick Point and Overlook Park Parking until further notice. City officials said the closures are to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Public restrooms at Bayfront & Joan M. Durant Park were also closed on June 30.

Beaches in some South Florida counties will be closed through the 4th of July weekend.

Florida finally saw a drop in newly-confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday to end a three-day record-breaking spike.

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,266 new positive lab tests were turned in on June 28. While that's certainly an improvement from the 9,585 submitted on June 26, it has now been a week since the state has reported any number lower than 5,000 new positive cases in a single day.

The state's increase in cases late last week made national headlines and forced Florida to suspend drinking at bars to combat the spread of the virus.

The state has been battling a new outbreak since Phase Two of reopening began on June 5, with one study even saying it could become the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

What other people are reading right now: