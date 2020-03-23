MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Hospitals across the country are facing shortages due to COVID-19 response. Lowe's Home Improvement is hoping to help, by sending essential items to hospitals in need.

The Mooresville-based company is funding protective gear for hospitals nationwide.

Lowe's President and CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement on March 20 that the company is committing $25 million to support the needs of Lowe's associates, customers and the larger communities during this time.

As part of that, the company is donating $10 million in essential protective products to help keep medical professionals on the frontlines safe. 

"We deeply appreciate their actions and commitment," Ellison said in the statement.  

Post by kjrid.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Canada says no athletes at Tokyo Olympics if Games not postponed

Trump activates emergency resources for Washington, California, New York

New Charlotte mural pays tribute to hand sanitizer: 'Pure’ll Gold'

Pike Nurseries suspending in-store operations; offering delivery, curbside service