TAMPA, Fla. — A civilian assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command late last week tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

It is the first case at SOCOM headquarters, it said in a news release, and among a total of three cases reported at MacDill Air Force Base.

The person tested positive on Saturday, March 21, and had not been at work or MacDill since March 13. Officials said coworkers who were in "close proximity" with the person are self-isolating.

"USSOCOM is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force," the release states. "We remain in close coordination with state and federal authorities, and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and the local population."

There are roughly 20,000 people who work and live on MacDill. That includes joint mission partners like U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

A sailor assigned to U.S. Central Command was CENTCOM's first reported case. He had traveled overseas and remains quarantined in his home in Tampa. CENTCOM said a second person who worked at headquarters located on base at MacDill tested positive and has been admitted to Tampa General for treatment.

Anyone who worked in the same space is now quarantined in their homes, according to CENTCOM.

The Air Force has closed recreational facilities, limited food on base to pick-up only and a large percentage of personnel are teleworking.

More could come as base leadership is continuously assessing to determine the next steps.

MacDill Air Force Base on Monday declared a public health emergency as officials work to monitor the three reported coronavirus cases.

