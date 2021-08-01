MacDill Air Force Base to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines

A phone line for vaccine appointments will be created once the first round of vaccines have been distributed.

TAMPA, Fla. — MacDill Air Force Base says it has received a limited supply of coronavirus vaccines and will start distributing them in a phased approach.

In a Facebook post, the Tampa Air Force Base said phase one would include medical personnel, security forces, fire department, and other first responders. The next group would include "other beneficiaries," the post read.

A phone line for vaccine appointments will be created once the first round of vaccines have been distributed.

"While accepting the vaccination is voluntary, it will dramatically reduce the chance that you will contract COVID-19 infection," MacDill wrote in its Facebook post.

"Being vaccinated may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19."